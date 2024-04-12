DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of DOCU opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.23, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.47.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,871 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

