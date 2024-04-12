DocuSign’s (DOCU) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $59.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 165.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $51.47. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,673,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,871 shares of company stock worth $3,176,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 781.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter worth $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

