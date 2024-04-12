Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Duke Energy stock opened at $95.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.09. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.46. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

