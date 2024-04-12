Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives $135.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DY. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Dycom Industries from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

NYSE:DY opened at $138.73 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a 1 year low of $78.42 and a 1 year high of $146.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.48.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.15). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $952.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $30,859.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 15.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

