Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

