e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $220.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $186.83.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF opened at $167.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.92, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

