Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) traded down 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.08 and last traded at $21.09. 63,409 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 290,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Lindsey S. Rheaume sold 22,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $505,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 320.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1,910.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 95.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

