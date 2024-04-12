Eagle Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $61.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

