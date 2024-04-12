Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.