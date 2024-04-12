Eagle Capital Management LLC Sells 3,869 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2024

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLCFree Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.32 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.