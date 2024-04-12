Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

NYSE:KODK opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $383.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 3.47. Eastman Kodak has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $6.34.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

About Eastman Kodak

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KODK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

