Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) PT Lowered to $3.50

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Eastside Distilling stock opened at $0.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Eastside Distilling has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

