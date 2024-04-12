Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $238.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ecolab from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.88.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $220.75 on Tuesday. Ecolab has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $231.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

