Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgio, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 282,800 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the March 15th total of 178,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Edgio

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGIO. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Edgio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edgio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgio alerts:

Edgio Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ:EGIO traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $16.25. 163,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Edgio has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $44.00.

Edgio Company Profile

Edgio, Inc provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edgio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.