EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Up 405.1% in March

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 405.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of EDPFY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 67,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,093. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $37.21 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.57.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile
