Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ELD. Stifel Canada cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.40 to C$16.80 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$21.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$11.38 and a 1-year high of C$21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.05. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of C$417.85 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.9818008 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. In other news, Senior Officer Mehmet Yilmaz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.62, for a total transaction of C$166,225.00. Also, Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57. Insiders sold a total of 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $684,168 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

