Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. TheStreet raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $759.54 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $363.33 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $760.09 and a 200-day moving average of $651.25. The company has a market capitalization of $721.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.