ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.27 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for $0.0714 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. ELIS has a total market cap of $14.27 million and approximately $118,753.88 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ELIS has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

XLS is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.07779323 USD and is up 28.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $241,158.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

