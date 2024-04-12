Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $133.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $120.00 to $133.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR opened at $113.52 on Monday. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $76.94 and a 12 month high of $115.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

