Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $2.85

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.85, but opened at $2.99. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 2,596,305 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXK. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $706.60 million, a PE ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $50.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Endeavour Silver

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,828 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 135,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

