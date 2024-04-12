Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of EFOI opened at $1.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $3.99.

Institutional Trading of Energy Focus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Free Report) by 82.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.78% of Energy Focus worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Focus Company Profile

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

