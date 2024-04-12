Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Transition Minerals Ltd (OTCMKTS:GDLNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a growth of 531.2% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Energy Transition Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GDLNF traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 121,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,013. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Energy Transition Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
About Energy Transition Minerals
