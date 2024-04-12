Energy Vault’s (NRGV) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their sell rating on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $0.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $7.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.81.

NYSE NRGV opened at $1.26 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.03.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.42%. The company had revenue of $118.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 20,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total transaction of $33,431.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 897,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,175 shares of company stock worth $119,282. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 24.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

