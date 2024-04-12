Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam reduced its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 122,395 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 9.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,670 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 30,835 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 8.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 80.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities reissued a “tender” rating and set a $18.85 target price (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Enerplus in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Saturday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

ERF opened at $20.66 on Friday. Enerplus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.99.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Enerplus had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.38%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

