Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Price Performance

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enservco

Enservco Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSV. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enservco by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 181,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 98,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Enservco in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

