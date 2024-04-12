Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. Enservco has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 513.69% and a negative net margin of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $6.48 million during the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
