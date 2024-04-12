Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.03 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 689,467 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,866,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

