Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in March

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Down 4.9 %
Shares of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.38.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
