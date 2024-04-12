EOS (EOS) Price Hits $1.08

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One EOS coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001558 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $1.21 billion and approximately $217.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001172 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001348 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001274 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,786,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,793,638 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.