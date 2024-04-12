EOS Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.26 Billion (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. In the last week, EOS has traded 15.9% higher against the US dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00001584 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $185.25 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001195 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002621 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001369 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001243 BTC.
EOS Coin Profile
EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,122,773,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,122,773,039 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
