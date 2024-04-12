EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Insider Buys £4,284.60 in Stock

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) insider David Robert Pirouet acquired 2,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £4,284.60 ($5,422.86).

David Robert Pirouet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, David Robert Pirouet acquired 4,615 shares of EPE Special Opportunities stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of £160 ($202.51) per share, with a total value of £738,400 ($934,565.24).

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

ESO stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 5.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 157.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 162.18. The company has a market capitalization of £45.87 million, a P/E ratio of 414.86 and a beta of 0.96. EPE Special Opportunities has a 1-year low of GBX 143.17 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 183 ($2.32).

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

