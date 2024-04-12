EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EQT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $39.00) on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.13.

Get EQT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EQT

EQT Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $37.49 on Thursday. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.19.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EQT will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is 14.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in EQT by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in EQT by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth about $329,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.