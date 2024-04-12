Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $6.10

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.10, but opened at $6.30. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 617,414 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQX shares. Desjardins raised shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research report on Monday.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.40 and a beta of 1.32.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $297.80 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, &PARTNERS bought a new position in Equinox Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 38.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

