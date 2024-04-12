Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HOG opened at $40.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Stories

