Essex LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Essex LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Essex LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,196,861 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $675,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.55. 1,163,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,484,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.37. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.45 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $82,310,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.77, for a total value of $4,046,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,791,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,442,851.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $262,519,346. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.77.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

