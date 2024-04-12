Essex LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Essex LLC decreased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.81. 254,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,968. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

