Essex LLC Purchases New Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Essex LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.97. 750,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,995. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.05 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXAS shares. TheStreet cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $25,522.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,943 shares in the company, valued at $426,994.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,113 shares of company stock worth $4,165,273. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

