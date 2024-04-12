ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ETAO International Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETAO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 1,006.8% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ETAO International Stock Performance

Shares of ETAO International stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. ETAO International has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $24.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ETAO International in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in ETAO International in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETAO International Company Profile

ETAO International Co, Ltd., a digital healthcare company, provides medical care services. It develops healthcare ecosystem that consist online telemedicine, artificial intelligence, big data evaluation, online insurance, pharmacy, biotech, offline hospitals, and specialty clinics services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

