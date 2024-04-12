ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.
ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.
