ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:IWFL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.23 and last traded at $35.23. 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.54.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Trading Up 2.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Growth Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.