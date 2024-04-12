Evercore Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$115.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective increased by Evercore from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$105.73.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 1.5 %

CNQ stock opened at C$110.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$118.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$69.83 and a 12 month high of C$112.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$95.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.20. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of C$9.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.4656696 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total value of C$203,527.00. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.49, for a total transaction of C$203,527.00. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$105.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,760.71. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,663 shares of company stock valued at $32,771,378. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Articles

