Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,946 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 146.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 94,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.10 to $3.40 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

NOK opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Nokia Oyj has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.49.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

