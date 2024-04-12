Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Down 4.3 %

EXEL opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,229.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

