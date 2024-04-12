Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.86

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.86 and last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1064439 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXTR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.36.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $296.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.50 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 98.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $376,585.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,956,049.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Extreme Networks by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 12,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Extreme Networks by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 228,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.