Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading 1.2% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $133.00 to $150.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as high as $123.75 and last traded at $123.30. Approximately 5,294,091 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,168,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.79.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.44.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 68,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 28,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $487.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 42.74%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.