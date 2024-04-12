Fastenal (FAST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on May 23rd

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Fastenal has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. Fastenal has a dividend payout ratio of 66.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fastenal to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.20.

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 5,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total value of $387,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock worth $7,375,853. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 5,640.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

