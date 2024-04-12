Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.73.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. Fate Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $8.83.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 477.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 425,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 352,204 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1,121.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 312,678 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 135.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 281.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 280,895 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,389,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

