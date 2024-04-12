Fetch.ai Price Reaches $2.51 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $2.51 or 0.00003536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $162.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00065235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00009647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00022132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00015320 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 845,932,710 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

