Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,700 shares, a growth of 499.6% from the March 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fibra Danhos Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GRFFF remained flat at $1.20 during trading on Friday. Fibra Danhos has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23.
About Fibra Danhos
