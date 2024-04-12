Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Down 0.9%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.64. Approximately 1,171 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 979.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000.

About Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

The Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (FSST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies that deliver tangible ESG impact through core business operations. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

