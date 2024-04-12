Financial Architects LLC Purchases Shares of 8,030 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Financial Architects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Financial Architects LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Tilson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tilson Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 98,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 271,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 37,428 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 55,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,224. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

