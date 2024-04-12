Financial Contrast: FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) versus Amer Sports (NYSE:AS)

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) and Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FIGS and Amer Sports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIGS 2 4 1 0 1.86 Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79

FIGS currently has a consensus price target of $5.87, suggesting a potential upside of 14.31%. Amer Sports has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than FIGS.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIGS 4.15% 6.72% 5.45% Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIGS and Amer Sports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares FIGS and Amer Sports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIGS $545.65 million 1.60 $22.64 million $0.11 46.69 Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.74 N/A N/A N/A

FIGS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amer Sports.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of Amer Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of FIGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear; and cycling equipment. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment also provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

